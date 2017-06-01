Foo Fighters Return With the Bruising ‘Run” Single and Video (Watch)

Foo Fighters don’t do anything by half, and the group returned with a bang Thursday morning with a new single and video, “Run.” The five-minute-plus song combines a driving riff and soaring chorus with a near-thrash-metal breakdown that brings even more heft to an already heavy track.

The video, directed by bandleader Dave Grohl, is another in his series of water-cooler clips, this one featuring the band (we think) dressed up as residents of a retirement home who’ve had enough. The Foo Fighters lead the other residents first in a rebellious concert, and then in a breakout that climaxes with a hilarious dance routine reminiscent (deliberately, we’re sure) of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

The song is the first new Foo Fighters music since the “Saint Cecilia” EP in late 2015. No news on an album yet but it’s doubtless not far behind, possibly in time for the band’s extensive road work, which begins next month in Iceland. The band is on tour all summer overseas, with extensive festival dates across Europe before moving to the Far East in August.