Foo Fighters Warm Up For BottleRock Festival With Secret Napa Show

The Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley tonight, where they’ll close out the three-day festival, but before their headlining performance, the band warmed up Friday night (May 26) with an unannounced, invite-only gig at the nearby Blue Note jazz club.

Some 150 very lucky fans got to watch a two-hour set by the Foos, which kicked off at approximately 9:15 p.m. on May 26. That was the same day Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was laid to rest, and the Foos’ founder Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were both in attendance for the afternoon service at the Hollywood Forever cemetery. The Blue Note in Napa is some 400 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Foos’ BottleRock performance marks the group’s first full U.S. set in two years. To prepare, the band ran through a greatest hits set that included “Times Like These,” “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” “All My Life,” and more, according to several audience members.

The band also toyed with several covers, including The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You,” and Tom Petty’s “Breakdown,” which segued into a full-on jam.

The Foos have fully embraced the spirit of the four-year-old Napa Valley festival, opening up a popup shop at BottleRock that includes a Foo Fighters’ signature wine as well as exclusive artwork, corkscrews, glasses, and more.