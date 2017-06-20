Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Tour and Dave Grohl-Curated Festival

Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that their new album, “Concrete and Gold,” will be out on Roswell/RCA Records on Sept. 15 and also announced not only a lengthy tour, but a self-curated festival taking place on October 7 in California featuring the group along with friends and favorites Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, and more. The festival, which offers camping, carnival rides, a water park, attractions, a mobile recording studio and more, takes place in San Bernardino, California on Oct. 7 and is called Cal Jam 17.

The festival’s name recalls the California Jam, an event held in Southern California in 1974 and 1978 that featured rock acts like Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Emerson, Lake & Palmer (1974) and Aerosmith, Foreigner and Heart (1978) — considering Grohl’s deep rock fandom, his festival’s name is no coincidence.

Of the album, which was produced by an unexpected collaborator, Greg Kurstin (Adele, Katy Perry, Pink), Grohl said in a statement,  “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of “Sgt. Pepper”… or something like that. Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition. So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer.”

The full track listing for “Concrete and Gold” is:

  1. T-Shirt
  2. Run
  3. Make It Right
  4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
  5. La Dee Da
  6. Dirty Water
  7. Arrows
  8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
  9. Sunday Rain
  10. The Line
  11. Concrete and Gold

 

Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017

 

OCTOBER 7 – San Bernardino, CA – CAL JAM 17 @ Glen Helen Regional Park with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler, White Reaper, Big Tony & Trouble Funk and more

 

OCTOBER 12 – Washington DC – The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

 

OCTOBER 14 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum

 

OCTOBER 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

 

OCTOBER 17 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

 

OCTOBER 18 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

 

OCTOBER 20 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

 

OCTOBER 21 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

 

OCTOBER 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

 

OCTOBER 24 – Memphis,TN – Fedex Forum

 

OCTOBER 26 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Arena

 

OCTOBER 28 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

 

NOVEMBER 7 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

 

NOVEMBER 8 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Arena (* Public On Sale Thursday, July 13 10am Local)

 

NOVEMBER 10 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa Events Center

 

NOVEMBER 11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

 

NOVEMBER 13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

 

NOVEMBER 15 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

 

DECEMBER 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

 

DECEMBER 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

 

DECEMBER 4 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

 

DECEMBER 5 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

 

DECEMBER 7 – Nampa ID – Ford Idaho Center

 

DECEMBER 9 – Billings MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

 

DECEMBER 10 – Casper WY – Casper Events Center

 

DECEMBER 12 – Salt Lake City UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

 

 

