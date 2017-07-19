Fleetwood Mac to Be Honored as 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year

Fleetwood Mac will be honored at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute on Jan. 26, 2018, MusiCares and Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow announced Wednesday morning. Proceeds from the 28th annual benefit gal — to be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York, two nights before the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden — will provide support for MusiCares, which offers emergency financial assistance to musicians and music-related people for medical expenses; basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; educational programs and more. The evening’s tribute chairs are Shelli and Irving Azoff, Dorothy and Martin Bandier, Kristin and James Dolan, and Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman.

Fleetwood Mac are being honored as the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their creative accomplishments and longtime support of a number of charitable causes, including MusiCares.

“Our 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is a celebration of firsts—the first time our annual signature gala will be held in New York City in 15 years, and the first time in the benefit’s history that we will honor a band,” said Portnow. “This excitement is only matched by the genuine thrill and privilege of paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac, a legendary and influential group of artists whose music has provided the soundtrack for music lovers around the world.”

Formed as a blues-rock outfit in 1967, Fleetwood Mac assumed its most famous and current lineup with the addition of singer Stevie Nicks and singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham in December 1974. The group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains active both collectively and in solo units: The group performed the first of two summer stadium appearances last weekend in Los Angeles and Buckingham and keyboardist/singer Christine McVie are currently on a tour promoting their recently joint album.

Since it was established in 1989 by The Recording Academy, MusiCares has distributed $48 million to musicians and music-related people in need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community. For more information, visit www.musicares.org.