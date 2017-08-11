Fiona Apple Shares Video Message for Sinead O’Connor: ‘You’re My Hero’

Fiona Apple shared a heartfelt video message addressed to Sinead O’Connor on Thursday, telling the singer that she’s her “hero” in light of a video O’Connor posted last week about her mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts.

“I want you to know that you are my hero as well,” Apple says, visibly emotional. “I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given so much and I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I wish I could — I’m your friend. That’s all I want to say, and you’re my hero.” The “Paper Bag” singer has also openly struggled with mental health issues.

O’Connor posted a troublesome Facebook video on Aug. 3 from a New Jersey motel, chronicling her depression and the stigma associated with it.

“I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting, like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of, to stay alive everyday, which I’m doing because I love the people that are doing this to me,” she said. “I’m not staying alive for me. If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom. I’ve walked this earth alone for two years now as punishment for being mentally f—ing ill and being angry that nobody will f—ing take care of me, specifically for being suicidal.”

After fans from all around the world voiced concern for O’Connor, a note was posted on her Facebook account that the Irish singer was “safe, and she is not suicidal.” The post also mentioned that O’Connor was “receiving the best of care.”

O’Connor was reported missing and “suicidal” in May of last year, but was later found safe.