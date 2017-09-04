Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Slams Trump’s Motion to End DACA: ‘You Disgust Me’

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui posted a note on Twitter Monday to express her contempt for President Donald Trump’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The program, established by Barack Obama in 2012, protects undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, from being deported. The White House plans to delay the enforcement of Trump’s decision for six months.

Jauregui, who is of Cuban descent, also referenced Trump’s controversial decision to pardon former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“It’s incredible to me that you’ll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives,” she wrote on Twitter. “You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable.”

Fifth Harmony is also comprised by Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and formerly Camila Cabello.

Jauregui has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past. When the president tweeted a video of himself body-slamming a man with the CNN logo superimposed over his head, she tweeted, “How the f— are you a president.”

Read the full note below: