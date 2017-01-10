For the first time in 2017, the chart-topping girl-group Fifth Harmony will take the stage and perform together. The People’s Choice Awards performance will be the first since Camila Cabello split from the band last month.

Remaining group members Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei are also nominated for the favorite group award, the very category they won in last year.

Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony on Dec. 18, was struggling with anxiety before her departure. Reports of tension, unanswered requests for meetings, and group counseling sessions flooded the web. Solo projects with Vine star-turned-mainstream singer Shawn Mendes and rapper Machine Gun Kelly further contributed to the division between the singers. It all came to a head when the other four confirmed that she was leaving in a statement, alleging that Cabello’s team notified them of her exit in mid-November. Cabello vehemently denied the accusation, saying it was “simply not true.”

Despite the breakup, Fifth Harmony is riding the wave of a year of milestones. Their sophomore album “7/27,” released in May, earned them a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. Their current single “That’s My Girl” continues to climb the charts while “Work From Home,” the album’s 3x-platinum certified first single, landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In just five years after finishing “The X-Factor” in third place, the group has had an award-winning run.

In 2016, Fifth Harmony received first-time wins at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and iHeartRadio’s Muchmusic Video Awards; their second win at this year’s Kids Choice Awards; two wins at the MTV Video Music Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards; and three wins at the Teen Choice Awards.

The group will find out if they’ve earned a second People’s Choice Award during the ceremony on Jan. 18, airing on CBS at 9/8c.