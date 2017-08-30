Fall Out Boy to Donate Houston Concert Proceeds to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Rock band Fall Out Boy announced on Wednesday that proceeds from the Houston leg of their “Mania” concert tour will be donated to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

All proceeds from the Nov. 7 tour stop in Houston, Texas, will be given — via the Fall Out Boy Fund — to local organizations aiding those in need.

The “Mania” tour was initially supposed to coincide with the release of the band’s seventh studio album of the same name, however the album release was pushed back from Sept. 15 to Jan. 19, 2018.

Fall Out Boy’s 20-city American “Mania” tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 20 and concludes in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 18. Jaden Smith and hip hop artist Blackbear will also make appearances on the tour.

The band joins organizations like Disney and Facebook, and celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Ellen Degeneres in providing financial assistance .

Hurricane Harvey has claimed at least 30 lives so far, according to the New York Times. Although it was expected to move northeast and grow weaker, the storm has since made another landfall near Cameron, La., and flooded the city of Port Arthur, Texas.