Fall Out Boy to Donate Houston Concert Proceeds to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Staff Writer @matt_fern
Fall Out Boy
Paul Smith/Featureflash/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Rock band Fall Out Boy announced on Wednesday that proceeds from the Houston leg of their “Mania” concert tour will be donated to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

All proceeds from the Nov. 7 tour stop in Houston, Texas, will be given — via the Fall Out Boy Fund — to local organizations aiding those in need.

Related

Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: Disney-ABC TV Group, NBCUniversal to Air Programming to Benefit Victims

The “Mania” tour was initially supposed to coincide with the release of the band’s seventh studio album of the same name, however the album release was pushed back from Sept. 15 to Jan. 19, 2018.

Fall Out Boy’s 20-city American “Mania” tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 20 and concludes in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 18. Jaden Smith and hip hop artist Blackbear will also make appearances on the tour.

The band joins organizations like Disney and Facebook, and celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Ellen Degeneres in providing financial assistance .

Hurricane Harvey has claimed at least 30 lives so far, according to the New York Times. Although it was expected to move northeast and grow weaker, the storm has since made another landfall near Cameron, La., and flooded the city of Port Arthur, Texas.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad