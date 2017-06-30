Eric Benét Responds to Name-Drop on Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Jay-Z alluded to a number of revelations in his newly dropped album, “4:44” — his beef with Kanye West, the Oscars envelope-gate, and his alleged infidelity with “Becky with the good hair.”
At least one person wasn’t so thrilled with how he addressed that last one. In the opening song, “Kill Jay-Z,” the musician referenced his reported cheating on Beyoncé, rapping, “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”
The line is notably a nod to when Benét was unfaithful to his then-wife, Halle Berry, in the early 2000s. The two were married in 2001, separated by 2003, and their divorce was finalized in 2005.
Benét aptly responded to the name-drop on Twitter Friday morning, writing, “Hey yo [Jay-Z]! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife… like right now!”
Benét was referring to Manuela Testolini, who he’s been married to since 2001.
The intro track comes as a seeming mea culpa after Beyoncé dropped her unapologetic anthem “Sorry” in 2016 off the record-breaking visual album “Lemonade,” singing, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”
The rapper finally settled the infamously immortalized incident: “I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”
Jay-Z’s entire 10-song album dropped exclusively on Tidal in partnership with Sprint on Friday.