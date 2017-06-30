Eric Benét Responds to Name-Drop on Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Jay-Z alluded to a number of revelations in his newly dropped album, “4:44” — his beef with Kanye West, the Oscars envelope-gate, and his alleged infidelity with “Becky with the good hair.”

At least one person wasn’t so thrilled with how he addressed that last one. In the opening song, “Kill Jay-Z,” the musician referenced his reported cheating on Beyoncé, rapping, “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

The line is notably a nod to when Benét was unfaithful to his then-wife, Halle Berry, in the early 2000s. The two were married in 2001, separated by 2003, and their divorce was finalized in 2005.

Benét aptly responded to the name-drop on Twitter Friday morning, writing, “Hey yo [Jay-Z]! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife… like right now!”

Benét was referring to Manuela Testolini, who he’s been married to since 2001.

Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ✌🏾 — Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017

The intro track comes as a seeming mea culpa after Beyoncé dropped her unapologetic anthem “Sorry” in 2016 off the record-breaking visual album “Lemonade,” singing, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

The rapper finally settled the infamously immortalized incident: “I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”

Jay-Z’s entire 10-song album dropped exclusively on Tidal in partnership with Sprint on Friday.