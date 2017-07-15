Epic Ups Sandra Afloarei to SVP of Top 40 Radio Promotion

Sandra Afloarei has been promoted to SVP of Top 40 Radio Promotion a year after earning her VP stripes at Epic Records. She’s among the first staffers to be elevated under Epic Records president Sylvia Rhone, who stepped in to run the label following the abrupt departure of former chairman and CEO Antonio “L.A.” Reid in May.

A 10-year veteran of the Sony Music label, Afloarei started her career in 2007 as a New York-based promo assistant, eventually moving to Los Angeles where she worked the regional market and later graduated to national Top 40 promotion.

In an announcement of her promotion, Afloarei gushed, “I always dreamed that the company where I worked my first job would continue to nurture and uplift me. Having that become a reality is unbelievable. … I want to thank Sylvia, [EVP] Benny Pough, [EVP, GM, and CFO] Lynn Hazan and Sony Music’s incomparable leader [CEO] Rob Stringer—who’s known and believed in me since I was an assistant.”

Added Rhone: “It’s an honor to work alongside Sandra and it’s so gratifying to give our staff the ability to grow within the company. She’s been integral to our success at Top 40 and has earned this promotion by her proven track record and accomplishments at the format. It’s been exciting to watch Sandra become one of the industry’s foremost promotion executives.”

Epic has seen a string of recent successes at radio. Among the Top 40 hits to emerge from the roster are: DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne], DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and French Montana’s “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee].

Afloarei’s promotion comes on the heels of EVP of promotion Todd Glassman’s exit from the company.