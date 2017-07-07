Epic Records Head of Pop Promotion Todd Glassman Fired

In a surprising move, Epic Records head of promotion Todd Glassman has been fired from the Sony Music label, multiple sources confirm to Variety. He had recently seen a string of radio hits, with Epic artists holding five spots on the Top 40 radio chart, including DJ Khaled’s Justin Bieber-assisted “I’m the One.”

Since the abrupt exit of former Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid back in May, under a haze of sexual harassment allegations, the company has been grappling with internal tensions, according to insiders. President Sylvia Rhone, installed during the leadership of Doug Morris, who ascended from CEO in April, has been steering the ship during a transitional period, which looks to be all the more permanent, considering she’s locked into a three-year deal with Sony.

Rhone, a 30-year veteran of the music industry, and Glassman have had a history of “bad blood” and go back to Universal Motown, which Rhone headed during the 2000s. According to a source, when Rhone was setting up her joint venture at Sony Music, called Vested In Culture, she tried to recruit Glassman but he opted to stay put, seeing “stability was a better option.” Once Reid hired Glassman to replace Jaqueline Saturn as promotion head in 2013, Rhone was said to have been incensed.

The New York-based Glassman formerly held positions at Island Def Jam, where he led the Top 40 and Hot AC teams, and at Universal Motown, where he was SVP.

Sony Music has not responded to Variety‘s request for comment.