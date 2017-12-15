Eminem Slams Donald Trump Again on New Song ‘Like Home,’ Featuring Alicia Keys (Listen)

Between last fall’s “Campaign Speech,” October’s vicious “Storm” freestyle and the anti-racist “Untouchable,” Eminem has been turning the full fury of his insult lyrics on Donald Trump for more than a year. And anyone listening for it didn’t have to wait long before another one arrived on the rapper’s new album, “Revival,” which dropped at midnight.

“Like Home,” featuring Alicia Keys, is a strange mixture of verbal takedown and patriotic anthem, with Keys soaring on a chorus that’s clearly evocative of her hook on Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind,” while, between his furious takedowns of the president, Eminem exhorts “stand up!” and concludes with “Hands in the air, let’s hear it for/ The start of a brand new America.”

Choice lines include:

“Someone get this Aryan a sheet

Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached

Everybody on your feet

This is where terrorism and heroism meets, square up in the streets

This chump barely even sleeps

All he does is watch Fox News like a parrot and repeats

While he looks like a canary with a beak

Why you think banned transgenders from the military with a tweet?

He’s tryin’ to divide us

This shit’s like a cult, but like Johnny, he’ll only unite us.”

(That last line is a deep football reference: Johnny Unitas was an MVP quarterback for the Baltimore Colts in the 1950s and ’60s.) The uplift takes precedence in Em’s final verse as he checks off references to Kaepernick, Charlottesville, and even the time back in 2004 when Trump gave a mock-endorsement speech during the “Shady Convention” when the rapper launched his satellite radio channel.

“But you ain’t ruining our country, punk

You won’t take our pride from us, you won’t define us

‘Cause like a dictionary, things are looking up

So much, got a sprained neck, know we would rise up

Against this train wreck and take a stand

Even if it mean sittin’ when they raise the flag

This ain’t the Star Spangled Banner

This man just praised a statue of General Lee

‘Cause he generally hates the black people, degrades hispanics

Take it back to the Shady national convention

Wish I woulda spit on it before I went to shake his hand at the event or maybe had the wherewithal

To know that he was gonna try to tear apart a sacred land

We cherish and stand for, so

Hands in the air, let’s hear it for

The start of a brand new America

Without him, and be proud of where we’re from

And here’s to where we’re from.”

Positivity can have a strange effect when coming from such a deeply cynical character as Eminem, but there’s no ambivalence here.