Eminem Reveals ‘Revival’ Tracklist: Guests Include Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink – and Hardly Any Rappers

Eminem revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album “Revival” on social media Tuesday, and while the album features guest appearances galore — Ed Sheeran, Pink, Alicia Keys, Kehlani and others, with Beyonce on the already-released opening track “Walk on Water” — the comments section to the Instagram post is filled with fiery comments at the lack of rappers featured on the set.

Young Brooklyn rapper Phresher does appear on one track, although he seems an unlikely choice to be the only MC besides Em to be featured on the album. Other guests include X Ambassadors (the Ithaca, New York-spawned rock band who have worked with several rappers in the past) and Skylar Grey. Pink is returning the favor for Em appearing on “Revenge” from her album “Beautiful Trauma” earlier this year.

he album, which the rapper has teased for several months, is his first since 2013’s “Marshall Mathers LP 2.” He dropped “Walk on Water” on Nov. 10 and performed the song, along with a medley of older hits, with co-writer Skylar Grey on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 18, and on the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12.

While “Water” is a downbeat, self-lacerating musing on what he apparently feels is his inability to live up to his audience’s expectations, some fans were more encouraged by “The Storm,” an a capella freestyle that premiered during the BET Hip-Hop Awards that eviscerated President Trump in classic Eminem fashion. Whether he follows through with that fire on the album remains to be seen.