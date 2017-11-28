Eminem’s New Album ‘Revival’ Gets Release Date

As promoted via an elaborate joke advertising campaign for a fake prescription drug, “Revival” is actually the name of the new Eminem album, which will be released on Dec. 15, according to another joke video posted on Dr. Dre’s Instagram.

The album, which the rapper has teased for several months, is his first since 2013’s “Marshall Mathers LP 2.” He dropped a single called “Walk on Water” — featuring Beyonce — on Nov. 10 and performed the song, along with a medley of older hits, with co-writer Skylar Grey on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 18, and on the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12.

While “Water” is a downbeat, self-lacerating musing on what he apparently feels is his inability to live up to his audience’s expectations, some fans were more encouraged by “The Storm,” an a capella freestyle that premiered during the BET Hip-Hop Awards that eviscerated President Trump in classic Eminem fashion.

“This is his form of distraction/ Plus, he gets an enormous reaction,” he raps. “When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/ Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

Eminem also took aim at his Trump-supporting fans in the video.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against,” he continued. “And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this/ F— you.”

The rapper concluded by raising a fist in the air — which he said was for Colin Kaepernick, who set off the NFL controversy back in 2016 — and said,”The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country, but we f—ing hate Trump.”