Elvis Presley 40 Years Later: Variety Remembers His Legacy With Family Interviews, Retrospectives, Columns

Elvis Presley died 40 years ago on Wednesday — but he’s been far from forgotten in those four decades.

To commemorate the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Variety has looked back at the media reaction to his death, interviewed Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley about their memories of the legend, and found out how his work is still being celebrated all these years later. See all of Variety‘s content on the 40th anniversary below.

Screaming, Fainting, Unplugged Jukeboxes: How Memphis and the Media Reacted to Elvis Presley’s Death

For both the local and national press, Elvis Presley’s was an unexpected and enormous story that required immediate and intense attention. Variety looks back at the unprecedented coverage.

Elvis Presley’s Most-Streamed Songs on YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music

Variety pestered our friends at several major streaming services with requests for reams of data to see how the King has been faring in the cloud in advance of Aug. 16.

Elvis Presley’s 10 Best Movies

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, we are keeping his spirit alive by looking back at the Top 10 movies that are part of his legacy.

My Pilgrimage to Elvis’ Graceland — and Why Every Music Fan Should Go

Elvis Presley’s trophy home Graceland is the epitome of style’n’class for a poor Memphis boy making the American dream his own. Holly Gleason recounts her own experience in visiting the famous landmark.

Priscilla Presley Remembers First Gazing at Elvis: ‘Wow, He’s Really Cute!’

Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ former wife, talks about what the revitalization of Elvis fans’ ground zero means to her, how she thinks the King is actually underrated in some ways, and what she thought when she saw him for the first time.

Lisa Marie Presley on the Business of Elvis, Taking a ‘Breather’ at Graceland: ‘It’s a Special Place’

Variety caught up with Elvis’ daughter on the eve of the 40th anniversary Elvis Week in Memphis, finding out how she maintains her own personal experience of Graceland amid the storm of tourists flooding her childhood home.

Read Variety’s 1977 Coverage of Elvis Presley’s Death

When Elvis Presley died August 16, 1977, at age 42, fans around the world went into a collective state of shock. We look back at how Variety covered the massive news event from the perspective of an entertainment trade.

Elvis Presley Today: Graceland Proprietor on ‘Blade Runner’ Cameo, Hologram Plans, Changing Fanbase

Joel Weinshanker of Graceland Holdings reveals Elvis Presley’s “Blade Runner” cameo, illuminates hologram plans and a changing fanbase.

Elvis Presley’s Archivist on the Heartbreak of Tapes Trashed by RCA, Scouring the South for Lost Recordings

Ernst Jørgensen talked with Variety about the research and restoration that went into the new set — along with why he puts just as much effort into Elvis’ latter-day catalogue.