Elton John AIDS Foundation to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Starry Gala

Elton John
The Elton John AIDS Foundation will mark its 25th anniversary with a gala event at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on November 7. The event will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and feature tributes by President Bill Clinton, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Sharon Stone, and musical performances by Aretha Franklin, violinist Joshua Bell, and Broadway’s “The Lion King” featuring Heather Headley.

“Elton’s philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people’s lives around the world,” said foundation chairman and John’s spouse, David Furnish. “But without a doubt, Elton’s greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS.”

The foundation has raised over $385 million since it was founded in 1992. The U.S. branch focuses on anti-discrimination initiatives, prevention, treatment, and services, while the U.K. arm funds HIV-related work in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

