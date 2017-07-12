Inaugural Electronic Music Awards to Honor Dance Acts in 11 Categories

Dance music will have its day — or night — at the inaugural Electronic Music Awards, set for Thursday, September 21. The event will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Downtown Arts District via a global partnership with Twitter and kick off at 7:47 p.m. PT.

An announcement by the executive producers, producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold and entertainment company Hunt & Crest, revealed that the night’s winners will be recognized in 11 categories celebrating, “the leading underground and commercial artists, creatives, executives, and visionaries shaping one of music and popular culture’s most rapidly expanding genres.”

Voting on the nominees, which have yet to be announced, will be conducted by a group of “leading advisers and executives within the electronic community.”

Thanks to the success of DJ acts like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Martin Garrix, among many others, the Electronic Dance Music scene, also known as EDM, has grown into a $7.4 billion industry in the last decade — a long way from its roots as an underground movement. Fittingly, the chosen location for the Electronic Music Awards, in a newly revitalized area of downtown L.A., is just blocks away from the former site of the Electric Daisy Carnival, launched during EDM’s nascent years.

Live L!ve Media is handling production of the broadcast; leading brand partnerships is entertainment marketing firm UG Strategies. Tickets are being sold on Eventbrite.