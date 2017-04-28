2017 EDC Lineup: Diplo, Alison Wonderland, Jauz to Perform Joint Set

Production giant Insomniac has announced the massive lineup for the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival, which includes over 230 of the world’s most popular dance music artists, from Diplo to Rufus du Sol.

EDC, an Insomniac-hosted event since 1997, takes place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from June 16-18, 2017. The festival is a staple of EDM concert-going, and is well-known as one of the most extravagant events of the festival season.

This year’s slate of artists is a veritable who’s who of EDM, and will perform across eight stages and a parade of roaming art cars spread throughout the venue. Highlights include Zedd, Flosstradamus, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer, RL Grime, Tiesto, and Kygo in his EDC debut.

In addition, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, and Jauz will perform a world exclusive joint set.

EDC 2017 will premiere the new quantumVALLEY Dreamstate stage, featuring the best sounds in trace music, and Factory 93 will host the neonGARDEN stage for the first time, with takeovers by labels MoodZONE, Paradise, and Drumcode.

The festival will continue to feature the pyrotechnics, immersive art displays, and outrageous costumes that fans have come to know and love.

The schedule has not yet been revealed, but with so many iconic artists on the lineup, fans are sure to have to make some tough decisions about conflicts.

For remaining tickets and the full EDC lineup, click here.