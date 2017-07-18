Ed Sheeran Temporarily Deleted His Twitter Account After ‘Game of Thrones’ Appearance

You don’t have to be a big fan of “Game of Thrones” to know about Ed Sheeran’s cameo on the Season 7 premiere on Sunday night.

Sheeran’s appearance as a singing soldier contributed to the show’s most tweeted about episode, but it also led the pop star to briefly delete his personal Twitter account for the second time this month. He told U.K. gossip site the Sun in early July that internet trolls pushed him off the social media site.

Since reactivating his account on Tuesday, all of Sheeran’s tweets since July 2013 have been deleted. He still remains active in Instagram, even posting a picture in his “Game of Thrones” getup.

Sheeran’s appearance as a Lannister soldier drew a mix of criticism and praise from fans of the HBO series, including judgement for finding the role distracting. The scene depicted Sheeran’s singing at a campfire, capturing the attention of Maisie Williams’ character Arya Stark.

“Thrones” co-showrunner David Benioff revealed at SXSW that Williams was partially responsible for Sheeran’s appearance on the show. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” he said.

Season 7’s premiere drew 16.1 million total viewers, a 50% increase from last year’s premiere.