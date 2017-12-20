Ed Sheeran Stars With the ‘Ginger Ed Man’ in Twisted Spotify Holiday Ad (Watch)

Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s biggest music stars and not taking himself too seriously has been key to maintaining that position — whether it’s a genuine or calculated move or (more likely) a bit of both, it’s a canny tactic because it means he’s a lot less fun to ridicule than, say, Sting.

He takes that status to a new extreme in a just-released holiday-themed Spotify ad celebrating his status as the artist with the most-streamed song of the year, “Shape of You” — one that stars, er, the “Ginger Ed Man.” In it, an adorable little gingerbread man who looks remarkably like Sheeran starts singing the British star’s latest hit, “Perfect,” and… well… you’ll see what happens next …

Sheeran recently released a remix of “Perfect” featuring Beyonce and performed with Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles earlier this month — the two teamed up for a rendition of “End Game,” their collaboration on her latest album “Reputation.” Although Sheeran received a surprisingly low number of Grammy nominations considering his enormously successful 2017 — two in pop categories; none in the main categories — he shrugged it off in an appearance on “Ellen” and it would be surprising not to see him perform during the Grammy ceremony.