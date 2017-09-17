Ed Sheeran Cancels St. Louis Concert Amid Protests Over Police Acquittal

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has canceled his Sunday night concert in St. Louis’ Scottrade Center due to safety concerns.

Like U2, who made a similar move for their show scheduled on Saturday, Sheeran’s promotors cited concern that the St. Louis police force could not offer sufficient support due to unrest in the city.

Protests broke out in St. Louis starting on Friday following the verdict in the case of ex-police officer Jason Stockley, who was found not guilty in the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show,” Messina Touring Group said in a statement. “While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.”

Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically issued a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on, according to the statement. And those who bought their tickets at the Scottrade Center box office can receive a refund on location, starting Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

