Watch Ed Sheeran Play ‘Shape of You’ Acoustic for Bedstock Challenge (Exclusive Video)

Ed Sheeran may not have had the smoothest Grammy nominations experience yesterday, but what better way to look on the bright side than a Bedstock Challenge? Since 2014, Bedstock has featured performances from more than 100 artists, 40 kids served by MyMusicRx programs, and 40 writers reading their favorite children’s books from bed. With recording artists like Moby, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Jim James, The Decemberists, Panic! At the Disco, Jack Johnson and Lucius, the festival has raised more than $95,000 to fuel MyMusicRx bedside and online music medicine programs at 25 pediatric hospitals nationwide.

MyMusicRx, the flagship music medicine program of the Children’s Cancer Association (CCA), is pleased to announce the return of Bedstock, a life-changing music festival where artists play from bed as a show of solidarity with seriously ill kids spending the holidays in hospital beds. New for 2017 is a festival-plus approach that encourages the global online community to participate in Bedstock through #BedstockChallenge. Artists will play from their beds on Giving Tuesday and invite their fans, other musicians, comedians, chefs, athletes, and influencers to film their own Bedstock videos, post to their own social networks, and challenge their friends to participate. (We postponed this one for a day because of Grammy nominations.)

If you so desire, here’s how it works:

Step One: Get in bed and film your own performance

Step Two: Upload to social media and tag it #BedstockChallenge

Step Three: Tag your friends and challenge them to create their own videos