Watch Ed Sheeran Play ‘Shape of You’ Acoustic for Bedstock Challenge (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

By
Variety Staff

Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, USA - 16 Sep 2017
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran may not have had the smoothest Grammy nominations experience yesterday, but what better way to look on the bright side than a Bedstock Challenge? Since 2014, Bedstock has featured performances from more than 100 artists, 40 kids served by MyMusicRx programs, and 40 writers reading their favorite children’s books from bed. With recording artists like Moby, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Jim James, The Decemberists, Panic! At the Disco, Jack Johnson and Lucius, the festival has raised more than $95,000 to fuel MyMusicRx bedside and online music medicine programs at 25 pediatric hospitals nationwide.

MyMusicRx, the flagship music medicine program of the Children’s Cancer Association (CCA), is pleased to announce the return of Bedstock, a life-changing music festival where artists play from bed as a show of solidarity with seriously ill kids spending the holidays in hospital beds. New for 2017 is a festival-plus approach that encourages the global online community to participate in Bedstock through #BedstockChallenge. Artists will play from their beds on Giving Tuesday and invite their fans, other musicians, comedians, chefs, athletes, and influencers to film their own Bedstock videos, post to their own social networks, and challenge their friends to participate. (We postponed this one for a day because of Grammy nominations.)

If you so desire, here’s how it works:

Step One: Get in bed and film your own performance
Step Two: Upload to social media and tag it #BedstockChallenge
Step Three: Tag your friends and challenge them to create their own videos

 

 

 

More Music

  • Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at

    Watch Ed Sheeran Play ‘Shape of You’ Acoustic for Bedstock Challenge (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

  • Jay Z Kendrick Lamar

    Poll: Who Will Win Album of the Year at the Grammys?

  • Q-Tip

    Q-Tip Slams Grammys for A Tribe Called Quest Snub

  • Darren Criss Homework

    Darren Criss to Release 'Homework' EP, First Solo Project in Over Seven Years

  • ASCAP logo

    ASCAP Appoints Stephanie Ruyle, Formerly of Viacom and Pivot, as Head of Licensing

  • NYC Mayor Blasio signs legislation to

    It's Official: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Signs Legislation Repealing Cabaret Law

  • Grammys Best New Artist Nominees 2018

    Grammy Nominations: Who Will Win the Ever-Unpredictable Best New Artist Award?

