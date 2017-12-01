You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran on Grammys Snub: 'Maybe This Isn't My Year' (Watch)

Jem Aswad

While Ed Sheeran was expected to be a 2018 Grammy front-runner — many predicted a two-man race between him and Kendrick Lamar — many people were surprised, and his fans were enraged, he came in with only two nods, both for pop categories.

While there’s no shortage of theories as to why this happened, Sheeran himself was characteristically chill about the situation, even when Ellen Degeneres told him during his appearance on her show Friday that she was “outraged.”

“My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year,” he said simply. “Maybe this year isn’t my year.”

When DeGeneres said that one of the album’s hits, “Shape Of You,” did not leave her head — “I mean, ever,” she said — he had the sunniest possible response to that, as well.

“But that’s the point,” he replied. “That’s where you win. That’s where the validation comes from. You actually see people enjoying the songs. I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, ‘This song is my wedding song,’ or ‘this song was my first kiss.’”=

Watch the full interview below — and stay tuned in the coming weeks to see whether Sheeran performs at the Grammys. (Smart money says he will.)

