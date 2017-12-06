You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran Leads Pandora’s Top 100 Songs of 2017

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Pandora has released its third annual Top Thumb Hundred: Its end-of-the-year musical hit list ranking the 100 most thumbed-up songs of the year — along with a mixtape featuring exclusive audio drops from the artists included on the list. (Link to the mixtape: http://pandora.com/topthumbhundred.) 

As he did with Spotify’s year-end list, Ed Sheeran and his “Shape of You” lead the pack.

The “Power Act” with the most songs on the list is Drake with 9, followed by The Weeknd (5), Migos (6), and Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran and Quavo (all with 4). “Artists to Watch” from both 2016 and 2017 include 21 Savage, Post Malone, Bryson Tiller, Alessia Cara and Ty Dolla $ign.

The list appears in full below:

  1. Ed Sheeran: Shape Of You
  2. Bruno Mars: That’s What I Like
  3. Kendrick Lamar: HUMBLE.
  4. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee: Despacito (Feat. Justin Bieber) (Remix)
  5. Future: Mask Off
  6. Sam Hunt: Body Like A Back Road
  7. Cardi B: Bodak Yellow
  8. Kyle: ISpy (Feat. Lil Yachty)
  9. Migos: Slippery (Feat. Gucci Mane)
  10. Lil Uzi Vert: XO TOUR Llif3
  11. DJ Khaled: Wild Thoughts (Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
  12. Kendrick Lamar: DNA.
  13. Migos: T-Shirt
  14. Post Malone: Congratulations (Feat. Quavo)
  15. Cole: Deja Vu
  16. Kendrick Lamar: LOVE. FT. ZACARI.
  17. Childish Gambino: Redbone
  18. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: Something Just Like This
  19. Drake: Fake Love
  20. Yo Gotti: Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  21. Big Sean: Bounce Back
  22. Logic: 1-800-273-8255(Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
  23. Drake: Portland (Feat. Quavo & Travi$ Scott)
  24. Kendrick Lamar: LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA.
  25. Zedd & Alessia Cara: Stay
  26. Gucci Mane: Both (Feat. Drake)
  27. Drake: Passionfruit
  28. French Montana: Unforgettable (Feat. Swae Lee)
  29. Kygo & Selena Gomez: It Ain’t Me
  30. The Chainsmokers: Paris
  31. Alessia Cara: How Far I’ll Go (From “Moana”)
  32. Chris Brown: Party (Feat. Gucci Mane & Usher)
  33. Liam Payne: Strip That Down (Feat. Quavo)
  34. Post Malone: rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
  35. Charlie Puth: Attention
  36. The Weeknd: Starboy (Feat. Daft Punk)
  37. Imagine Dragons: Believer
  38. Chris Brown: Privacy
  39. Dustin Lynch: Small Town Boy
  40. DJ Khaled: I’m The One (Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
  41. Cole: Neighbors
  42. J Balvin & Willy William: Mi Gente
  43. The Man: Feel It Still
  44. 21 Savage: Bank Account
  45. Shawn Mendes: There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
  46. The Weeknd: I Feel It Coming (Feat. Daft Punk)
  47. ZAYN & Taylor Swift: I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
  48. Brett Young: In Case You Didn’t Know
  49. Niall Horan: Slow Hands
  50. Ayo & Teo: Rolex
  51. Ed Sheeran: Perfect
  52. Khalid: Young Dumb & Broke
  53. Blackbear: Do Re Mi
  54. Migos: Bad And Boujee (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
  55. Future: Used To This (Feat. Drake)
  56. Meek Mill: Whatever You Need (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)
  57. YFN Lucci: Everyday We Lit (Feat. PnB Rock)
  58. Kane Brown: What Ifs (Feat. Lauren Alaina)
  59. Taylor Swift: Look What You Made Me Do
  60. SZA: Love Galore (Feat. Travis Scott)
  61. Calvin Harris: Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)
  62. Jason Derulo: Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
  63. Christian Nodal: Adiós Amor
  64. Tee Grizzley: First Day Out
  65. Imagine Dragons: Thunder
  66. Ed Sheeran         Castle On The Hill
  67. Halsey: Now Or Never
  68. Noah Cyrus: Make Me (Cry) (Feat. Labrinth)
  69. 2 Chainz: It’s A Vibe (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)
  70. Big Sean: No Favors (Feat. Eminem)
  71. The Weeknd: Party Monster
  72. Trey Songz: Nobody Else But You
  73. Nicky Jam: El Amante
  74. Gucci Mane: I Get The Bag (feat. Migos)
  75. Ugly God: Water
  76. Future: Selfish (Feat. Rihanna)
  77. Hailee Steinfeld: Most Girls
  78. Playboi Carti: Magnolia
  79. Cheat Codes: No Promises (Feat. Demi Lovato)
  80. Harry Styles: Sign Of The Times
  81. Drake: Do Not Disturb
  82. SZA: The Weekend
  83. Drake: Gyalchester
  84. 6LACK: PRBLMS
  85. Halsey: Bad At Love
  86. The Weeknd: Die For You
  87. Jason Aldean: Any Ol’ Barstool
  88. Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne: No Frauds
  89. Maluma: Felices Los 4
  90. Migos: Get Right Witcha
  91. Wisin: Escápate Conmigo (Feat. Ozuna)
  92. Camila Cabello: Havana (feat. Young Thug)
  93. Miley Cyrus: Malibu
  94. The Weeknd: Reminder
  95. Ed Sheeran: Dive
  96. Nicki Minaj & Mike WiLL Made-It: Black Barbies
  97. Drake: Teenage Fever
  98. Bebe Rexha: I Got You
  99. Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly: Bad Things
  100. G-Eazy: No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)

 

Related

 

More Music

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad