Ed Sheeran Leads Pandora’s Top 100 Songs of 2017

Pandora has released its third annual Top Thumb Hundred: Its end-of-the-year musical hit list ranking the 100 most thumbed-up songs of the year — along with a mixtape featuring exclusive audio drops from the artists included on the list. (Link to the mixtape: http://pandora.com/topthumbhundred.)

As he did with Spotify’s year-end list, Ed Sheeran and his “Shape of You” lead the pack.

The “Power Act” with the most songs on the list is Drake with 9, followed by The Weeknd (5), Migos (6), and Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran and Quavo (all with 4). “Artists to Watch” from both 2016 and 2017 include 21 Savage, Post Malone, Bryson Tiller, Alessia Cara and Ty Dolla $ign.

The list appears in full below: