Ed Sheeran Leads Pandora’s Top 100 Songs of 2017

Pandora has released its third annual Top Thumb Hundred: Its end-of-the-year musical hit list ranking the 100 most thumbed-up songs of the year — along with a mixtape featuring exclusive audio drops from the artists included on the list. (Link to the mixtape: http://pandora.com/topthumbhundred.)
As he did with Spotify’s year-end list, Ed Sheeran and his “Shape of You” lead the pack.
The “Power Act” with the most songs on the list is Drake with 9, followed by The Weeknd (5), Migos (6), and Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran and Quavo (all with 4). “Artists to Watch” from both 2016 and 2017 include 21 Savage, Post Malone, Bryson Tiller, Alessia Cara and Ty Dolla $ign.
The list appears in full below:
- Ed Sheeran: Shape Of You
- Bruno Mars: That’s What I Like
- Kendrick Lamar: HUMBLE.
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee: Despacito (Feat. Justin Bieber) (Remix)
- Future: Mask Off
- Sam Hunt: Body Like A Back Road
- Cardi B: Bodak Yellow
- Kyle: ISpy (Feat. Lil Yachty)
- Migos: Slippery (Feat. Gucci Mane)
- Lil Uzi Vert: XO TOUR Llif3
- DJ Khaled: Wild Thoughts (Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
- Kendrick Lamar: DNA.
- Migos: T-Shirt
- Post Malone: Congratulations (Feat. Quavo)
- Cole: Deja Vu
- Kendrick Lamar: LOVE. FT. ZACARI.
- Childish Gambino: Redbone
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: Something Just Like This
- Drake: Fake Love
- Yo Gotti: Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- Big Sean: Bounce Back
- Logic: 1-800-273-8255(Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
- Drake: Portland (Feat. Quavo & Travi$ Scott)
- Kendrick Lamar: LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA.
- Zedd & Alessia Cara: Stay
- Gucci Mane: Both (Feat. Drake)
- Drake: Passionfruit
- French Montana: Unforgettable (Feat. Swae Lee)
- Kygo & Selena Gomez: It Ain’t Me
- The Chainsmokers: Paris
- Alessia Cara: How Far I’ll Go (From “Moana”)
- Chris Brown: Party (Feat. Gucci Mane & Usher)
- Liam Payne: Strip That Down (Feat. Quavo)
- Post Malone: rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
- Charlie Puth: Attention
- The Weeknd: Starboy (Feat. Daft Punk)
- Imagine Dragons: Believer
- Chris Brown: Privacy
- Dustin Lynch: Small Town Boy
- DJ Khaled: I’m The One (Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- Cole: Neighbors
- J Balvin & Willy William: Mi Gente
- The Man: Feel It Still
- 21 Savage: Bank Account
- Shawn Mendes: There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
- The Weeknd: I Feel It Coming (Feat. Daft Punk)
- ZAYN & Taylor Swift: I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
- Brett Young: In Case You Didn’t Know
- Niall Horan: Slow Hands
- Ayo & Teo: Rolex
- Ed Sheeran: Perfect
- Khalid: Young Dumb & Broke
- Blackbear: Do Re Mi
- Migos: Bad And Boujee (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
- Future: Used To This (Feat. Drake)
- Meek Mill: Whatever You Need (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)
- YFN Lucci: Everyday We Lit (Feat. PnB Rock)
- Kane Brown: What Ifs (Feat. Lauren Alaina)
- Taylor Swift: Look What You Made Me Do
- SZA: Love Galore (Feat. Travis Scott)
- Calvin Harris: Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)
- Jason Derulo: Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
- Christian Nodal: Adiós Amor
- Tee Grizzley: First Day Out
- Imagine Dragons: Thunder
- Ed Sheeran Castle On The Hill
- Halsey: Now Or Never
- Noah Cyrus: Make Me (Cry) (Feat. Labrinth)
- 2 Chainz: It’s A Vibe (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko)
- Big Sean: No Favors (Feat. Eminem)
- The Weeknd: Party Monster
- Trey Songz: Nobody Else But You
- Nicky Jam: El Amante
- Gucci Mane: I Get The Bag (feat. Migos)
- Ugly God: Water
- Future: Selfish (Feat. Rihanna)
- Hailee Steinfeld: Most Girls
- Playboi Carti: Magnolia
- Cheat Codes: No Promises (Feat. Demi Lovato)
- Harry Styles: Sign Of The Times
- Drake: Do Not Disturb
- SZA: The Weekend
- Drake: Gyalchester
- 6LACK: PRBLMS
- Halsey: Bad At Love
- The Weeknd: Die For You
- Jason Aldean: Any Ol’ Barstool
- Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne: No Frauds
- Maluma: Felices Los 4
- Migos: Get Right Witcha
- Wisin: Escápate Conmigo (Feat. Ozuna)
- Camila Cabello: Havana (feat. Young Thug)
- Miley Cyrus: Malibu
- The Weeknd: Reminder
- Ed Sheeran: Dive
- Nicki Minaj & Mike WiLL Made-It: Black Barbies
- Drake: Teenage Fever
- Bebe Rexha: I Got You
- Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly: Bad Things
- G-Eazy: No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)