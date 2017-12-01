You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce Release 'Perfect' Duet (Listen)

Rebecca Rubin

Beyonce Ed Sheeran
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

After teasing the collaboration on Instagram Thursday morning, Ed Sheeran released his remix of “Perfect” featuring Beyonce.

Sheeran sings the intro verse and chorus before Beyonce comes in on the second verse, only changing the gender to a female perspective. “Well I found a man/ Stronger than anyone I know/ He shares my dreams,” she begins. “I hope that someday we’ll share our home/ I found a love/ To carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love/ To carry children of our own.”

Later she sings, “Be your girl, you’ll be my man/ I see my future in your eyes.” They alternate lyrics and harmonize together for the duration of the ballad.

“Perfect” original song debuted on his third album “Divide,” which landed two Grammy nominations in the pop field.

This marks the third time Sheeran and Beyonce have teamed up musically. In 2015, they performed a tribute to Stevie Wonder at “Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Salute,” and later that year sang a rendition of “Drunk in Love” at Global Citizen Festival.

The “Perfect” remix is Beyonce’s third collaboration in recent months. She accompanied J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” remix and Eminem’s “Walk On Water.”

Listen to the track below:

