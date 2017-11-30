You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Sheeran Confirms ‘Perfect’ Collaboration With Beyonce

Rebecca Rubin

Ed Sheeran’s ballad “Perfect” is already on its way to becoming another major hit for the British singer-songwriter, but an announcement of a guest appearance by Beyonce on a remix of the song is certain to shoot it further up the charts. The duet is set to be released Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Sheeran announced the collaboration on Instagram Thursday morning, captioning an edited version of his “Divide” album cover saying, “Got Beyonce to duet with me.” He teased the partnership last Friday on Channel 4 Radio, calling it a “really f—ing big deal.”

The two performed together twice before, once for a rendition of “Drunk in Love” at Global Citizen Festival in 2015, and again earlier that year on a tribute to Stevie Wonder at “Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Salute.”

The original song debuted on his third album “Divide,” which garnered two Grammy nominations. The album’s lead single “Shape of You” was the No. 1 consumed track of 2017 (through Nov. 9, according to BuzzAngle Music).

The “Perfect” remix is Beyonce’s third collaboration in recent months. She accompanied J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” remix, along with Eminem’s “Walk On Water.”

