Eagles Add Dates to 2018 Tour

The Eagles have added 13 dates to their 2018 “An Evening with the Eagles” tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. New shows have been set for March 15 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena; March 19 in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center; a second show in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena on March 24; April 8 in Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena; April 10 in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena; April 11 in Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center; April 16 in Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena; April 17 in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena; April 19 in Birmingham, AL at the BJCC Arena; a second show in Vancouver, BC at the Rogers Arena on May 11; July 14 in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center; a second show in Toronto, ON at the Air Canada Centre on July 17; and July 24 in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena. In addition, a stadium concert has been added on Friday, June 15 in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park with Chris Stapleton sharing the bill.

The group will be joined on the tour at certain dates by Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band or James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

The reconfigured group – billed officially as “Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey” – is taking a measured approach to regaining altitude after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, in January of last year, both in terms of timing and filling Frey’s enormous role.

Variety wrote of the first concert: “If this was a test run for whether a post-Glenn Frey version of the Eagles could pass muster, it augured well on that front, thanks to some smart choices about fill-ins for the late co-frontman. The most obvious live ringer was Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon,…looking and sounding spookily like the family patriarch in his most heartthrob-ish post-Troubadour days — and also put on some of the rowdier, earlier songs his father sang….Country great Gill provided as assured a recreation of Frey’s slick soulfulness on ‘Tequila Sunrise,’ ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘New Kid in Town’ as anyone could.”

Mon Mar 12 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Mar 14 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Mar 15 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sun Mar 18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Mon Mar 19 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wed Mar 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Mar 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sat Mar 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sun Apr 08 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Tue Apr 10 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Wed Apr 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sat Apr 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Mon Apr 16 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Tue Apr 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thu Apr 19 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

Sat Apr 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Thu May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Fri May 11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Mon May 14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tue May 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Fri Jun 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)

Sun Jun 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wed Jun 20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Jun 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

Thu Jun 28 Denver, CO Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

Sat Jul 14 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sun Jul 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tue Jul 17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Fri Jul 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue Jul 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thu Jul 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

Sat Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)