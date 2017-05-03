Drake’s OVO Sound Label Extends Deal With Warner Bros.

OVO Sound, the Toronto-based label founded by Drake with longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib and manager Oliver El-Khatib, announced Wednesday that it has expanded its label relationship with Warner Bros. Records. In characteristic OVO fashion, the announcement was short on detail and terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the move will see OVO Sound exec Mr. Morgan working out of Warner’s New York office.

Shebib has produced tracks on all of Drake’s releases, while El-Khatib helped formulate the rapper’s multi-million dollar deal with Apple, which includes a TV commercial, the short action film (starring Drake) “Please Forgive Me,” sponsorship of Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour, and Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Apple Music.

The label’s artists include such typographically challenging acts as PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and Roy Woods.

PARTYNEXTDOOR recently released his album “PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3),” including the single “Come and See Me” (Feat. Drake), which scored a Grammy nomination for best R&B song.

Majid Jordan’s first song from their upcoming album, “Phases,” was released on April 28. dvsn is scheduled to release highly anticipated new music in May. Woods is finishing up his debut album, due out later this year.