Drake’s OVO Sound Label Extends Deal With Warner Bros.

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Drake Billboard Music Awards Nominations
EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

OVO Sound, the Toronto-based label founded by Drake with longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib and manager Oliver El-Khatib, announced Wednesday that it has expanded its label relationship with Warner Bros. Records. In characteristic OVO fashion, the announcement was short on detail and terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the move will see OVO Sound exec Mr. Morgan working out of Warner’s New York office.

Related

Radiohead

Radiohead Finally Reveal Details of Deluxe ‘OK Computer’ Reissue, Due June 23

Shebib has produced tracks on all of Drake’s releases, while El-Khatib helped formulate the rapper’s multi-million dollar deal with Apple, which includes a TV commercial, the short action film (starring Drake) “Please Forgive Me,” sponsorship of Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour, and Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Apple Music.

The label’s artists include such typographically challenging acts as PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and Roy Woods.

PARTYNEXTDOOR recently released his album “PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3),” including the single “Come and See Me” (Feat. Drake), which scored a Grammy nomination for best R&B song.

Majid Jordan’s first song from their upcoming album, “Phases,” was released on April 28. dvsn is scheduled to release highly anticipated new music in May. Woods is finishing up his debut album, due out later this year.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad