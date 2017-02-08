Drake may have started from the bottom, but in 2016 he made it to the very top.

The Canadian hip-hop superstar has been named by IFPI as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2016, banking off of the success of his fourth album, “Views,” which debuted last April. Drake is the fourth artist to receive IFPI’s global recording artist of the year award, which honors the top artist across physical and digital formats, including downloads and streams.

“Views” became the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music, and spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while “One Dance,” the album’s second single, was the first song to be played one billion times on Spotify. Drake also ended 2016 as the most streamed artist on Spotify, garnering a whopping 8.7 billion streams.

“I’m delighted to be able to honor Drake as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2016,” IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said in a statement. “Drake’s phenomenal success reflects how deeply his unique sound appeals to an enormous global audience. The Global Top 10 list features a number of amazing artists, and the variety and vibrancy of their art speaks volumes about the exciting state of music today.”

The late David Bowie took the number two spot on the the IFPI Global Top 10 list, having released his album “Blackstar” just two days before his death in Jan. 2016. The album reached number one in 24 countries.

Other notable names on the top 10 list include Adele, Beyonce and Prince. Previous recipients of the award are One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014) and Adele (2015).

See the full 2016 list below:

1. Drake

2. David Bowie

3. Coldplay

4. Adele

5. Justin Bieber

6. Twenty One Pilots

7. Beyonce

8. Rihanna

9. Prince

10. The Weeknd