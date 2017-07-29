Dr. Luke Subpoenas Lady Gaga for Deposition in Kesha Defamation Case

Dr. Luke is continuing his defamation suit against Kesha. The music producer has now subpoenaed Lady Gaga for a deposition for her involvement in the case.

“Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” said Dr. Luke’s lawyer in a statement on Saturday. “This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

According to a TMZ report, Lady Gaga did submit a written statement, but redacted too much of the content to prove useful. She will now be required to attend a 3-hour sit-down interview.

Lady Gaga has publicly supported Kesha throughout her sexual assault case against Dr. Luke — including tweeting #FreeKesha — and is said to have exchanged text messages with the pop star.

“In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities,” his lawyer’s statement also confirmed.

It’s worth noting the usage of “celebrities” — plural — meaning other A-listers may find themselves on the stand.

Dr. Luke previously sued Kesha’s mother Pebe Sebert for defamation in 2014 and 2016, but dropped the suits in June.

