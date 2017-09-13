Meet Dr. Dina: Pot Doc to the Stars and ‘Cannabis Consultant’ on ‘Disjointed’

Dina Browner isn’t really a doctor, but in her role as partner in the West Hollywood-based Alternative Herbal Health Services (where rappers 2 Chainz, the Game, and Snoop Dogg are regulars), she takes her role as a compassionate caregiver very seriously, especially as California prepares for the legalization of “adult use.”

“We’re still figuring out what that means,” says the Tarzana, Calif., native, whose introduction to weed came from Snoop himself. “I have hopes and concerns. I care about our medical patients receiving what they need at fair prices.”

The daughter of a psychologist and real estate broker whose sister is a club golf pro, Browner insists she’s the inspiration for Jenji Kohan’s “Weeds.” Her dispensary most certainly is the role model for the Netflix series “Disjointed,” where Browner serves as the show’s “cannabis consultant,” sitting in on writers’ meetings and present at the filming of every one of its 20 episodes.

“No one would believe what goes on here,” she says of her own West Hollywood dispensary, which she first opened in 2004 and now runs with her partner, veteran Berkeley, Calif., pot activist Jason Beck. “[‘Disjointed’ creator David Javerbaum] wanted to respect the industry, make it look real and make us laugh. As realistic as it looks, that’s how absurd and silly it can be, but at the same time, there’s so much sadness. You see people die.”

Talking about the show’s multi-cam format for a traditional workplace sitcom, Browner says of the show’s wild flights of surrealism, “We want to make you feel really stoned, like what the f— am I watching?”

As for the future of legalized marijuana, Browner sees a day when dispensaries evolve from their doctor’s office environment to one where people can socialize and smoke freely. “That’s coming,” she says. “We want to be able to medicate on site, and eventually expand our brand.”

Dina also commends Kathy Bates, the star of “Disjointed” and a staunch advocate herself. “She’s very passionate about it. She has bursitis, plenty of aches and pains. At her age, to be working just as hard as 20-year-olds with just as much energy, is pretty impressive.”