Dion ‘No I.D.’ Wilson Named EVP of Capitol Music Group

Dion “No I.D.” Wilson has been named Executive Vice President of Capitol Music Group (CMG), it was announced Tuesday by CMG President Ashley Newton, to whom Wilson reports.

According to a release from the company, in his newly created position, Wilson will have a broad portfolio of responsibilities within the company, including A&R and production, and will work closely with Newton and members of CMG’s senior management team to influence the creative direction of the company’s labels.

A veteran hip-hop and R&B producer, Wilson will helm recordings for select CMG artists and will continue as president of his relaunched ARTium Recordings, which will expand to include artist management and music publishing.

Both Wilson and ARTium were formerly with Def Jam for several years; in 2014 he was named the label’s head of A&R and signed Common, Jhene Aiko and Vince Staples to his label, ARTium Recordings. A veteran producer, he began his career working with Common in the early ‘90s and went on to produce or co-produce tracks for Jay Z, Kanye West, Drake, Big Sean, Killer Mike and many others. He produced Logic’s latest album (with 6tix), “Everybody,” which features guest appearances from Chuck D., Alessia Cara, Killer Mike, Khalid and a host of others.

“Dion’s vast experience and esteemed stature as both a creative executive and highly influential producer are crucial to our continuing commitment to urban music and artists,” Newton said in a statement. “I’m absolutely thrilled that he has joined as a key member of the CMG family.”

CMG Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett said, “With Dion in such an important role within the company, CMG has taken another important step in our revitalization and in realizing our vision for a company in which creative executives are empowered to help artists achieve their dreams. Dion’s track record as a producer and executive is stellar and I couldn’t be happier that he’s in The Tower and that his creative abilities are already benefiting us greatly.”

Wilson commented, “I look forward to working with the entire Capitol team to build on the cultural impact of our music and further expand into the global markets. There is a legacy of great artists and important records at Capitol, and I look forward to helping create more history and building upon the company’s great brand. “