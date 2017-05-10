Diddy Named Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artist for Sixth Year in a Row

It appears, indeed, to be all about the benjamins for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper has topped 2017’s edition of Forbes‘ annual ranking of the top five wealthiest hip-hop artists, for the sixth year running. Diddy is worth about $820 million, beating Jay-Z by $20 million, although Jay-Z gained significantly on Diddy over last year with a 30% increase in net worth — thanks largely to Sprint’s $200 million investment in his music streaming service Tidal.

Following Mr. Carter is Dr. Dre at $740 million. Although he lags behind Diddy and Jay-Z by about $100 million this year, Dr. Dre still holds the record for the largest single-year payday by a living musician, with his 2014 sale of Beats by Dre to Apple for $3 billion.

The rest of the high earners are worth significantly less than the top three, with $730 million separating Diddy (at No. 1) and Drake (at No. 5).

Birdman, co-owner for Cash Money Records, which is home to Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, comes in fourth with $110 million. Rumors indicate that the three superstars might be leaving the record company so Birdman’s days on the list may be numbered.

Finishing fifth is Aubrey “Drake” Graham, whose “Views” world tour raked in almost $1 million per night. He’s worth a comparatively small $90 million. At only 30 years old, however, and with deals with Apple, Nike, and Sprite, Drake’s fortune is only growing.