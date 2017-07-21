Dhani Harrison to Release First Solo Album

Dhani Harrison will release his first solo album, titled “IN///PARALLEL,” on October 6 through BMG. The musician and songwriter had previously performed with the band thenewno2. He has also collaborated with with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Regina Spektor, Pearl Jam, and Prince, among others.

The son of George Harrison, Dhani inducted ELO into the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame in April — his father and ELO’s Jeff Lynne collaborated on several projects, including the Traveling Wilburys.

Harrison has spent the last four years working on music for film and television. He was a composer on “Beautiful Creatures” and “Learning to Drive,” in addition to scoring “The Divide,” “Outsiders,” and Amazon’s, “Good Girls Revolt.”

BMG is home to a diverse music roster that includes Blink-182, Nickelback, and Blondie.

Watch a teaser for the album below: