‘Despacito’ Tops Spotify’s Songs of the Summer Chart — See the Full Lists

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee
Courtesy of YouTube

The day before the start of the Labor Day holiday seems like a reasonable time to stick the first fork into summer, and Spotify has seized the moment by releasing an “end of summer coming soon” chart. And with more than 786 million streams since the first day of summer on June 21, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito – Remix” featuring Justin Bieber takes the number one spot globally and in the U.S. Worldwide, DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller comes in at No. 2, and French Montana’s “Unforgettable” comes in at No. 3. In the US, Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3” is No. 2 and “Wild Thoughts” takes the No. 3 spot.

“Despacito” led a strong showing for Latin music on the charts, with five Spanish-language songs featured in the global Top Songs of Summer list, including “Mi Gente”, “Felices los 4, “Me Rehúso” and both the original “Despacito,” and remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Related

Selena Gomez

Spotify Predicts 2017’s Songs of the Summer

 “For the first time ever we have seven Latin songs on Spotify’s global chart, including both the original and remix of “Despacito”, this summer’s undisputed anthem,” said Rocio Guerrero, Spotify’s Head of Latin Culture. “Another huge success has been Danny Ocean, one of Spotify’s emerging Latin artists who has racked up more than 318 million streams with “Me Rehúso.”

The company made some solid calls in its Song of the Summer predictions around Memorial Day (despite such unscientific categories as “My Summer Fling is a Disaster Song”), but several pop tracks on that list, including ones by Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello and Lady Gaga, are nowhere to be found on the current lists.

 It’s probably not unreasonable to expect at least one more chart ahead of the official end of the season on Sept. 22, but for many people summer will be long-gone by then.

Spotify’s Global Top 30 Songs of the Summer:

  1. Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi – Despacito – Remix (feat. Justin Bieber)
  2. DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
  3. French Montana, Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
  4. DJ Khaled – I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne)
  5. J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente
  6. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
  7. Calvin Harris – Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)
  8. Charlie Puth – Attention
  9. Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
  10. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
  11. Jonas Blue – Mama (feat. William Singe)
  12. David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
  13. Lil Uzi Vert – XO TOUR Llif3
  14. Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
  15. Axwell /\ Ingrosso – More Than You Know
  16. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
  17. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
  18. The Chainsmokers, Coldplay – Something Just Like This
  19. Maluma – Felices los 4
  20. Imagine Dragons – Believer
  21. Danny Ocean – Me Rehúso
  22. Luis Fonsi – Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee)
  23. Post Malone – Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
  24. Maggie Lindemann, CADE, Cheat Codes – Pretty Girl (Cheat Code X CADE Remix)
  25. Rita Ora – Your Song
  26. Niall Horan – Slow Hands
  27. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
  28. Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan – There For You
  29. Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)
  30. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

 

Spotify’s U.S. Top 30 Songs of the Summer:

  1. Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi – Despacito – Remix (feat. Justin Bieber)
  2. Lil Uzi Vert – XO TOUR Llif3
  3. DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
  4. French Montana, Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
  5. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
  6. DJ Khaled – I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne)
  7. Post Malone – Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
  8. 21 Savage – Bank Account
  9. Khalid – Location
  10. Childish Gambino – Redbone
  11. Calvin Harris – Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)
  12. Travis Scott – Butterfly Effect
  13. Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
  14. Logic – 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara, Khalid)
  15. Imagine Dragons – Believer
  16. Kendrick Lamar – DNA.
  17. Charlie Puth – Attention
  18. Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road
  19. Playboi Carti – Magnolia
  20. David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
  21. Future – Mask Off
  22. Calvin Harris – Slide (feat. Frank Ocean, Migos)
  23. J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente
  24. Travis Scott – goosebumps
  25. Migos – Slippery (feat. Gucci Mane)
  26. Drake – Signs
  27. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
  28. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
  29. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
  30. Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Daniel Quintanilla says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:28 am

      It’ll be interesting to see how Taylor Swift dented these charts this week and next week.

      Reply

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad