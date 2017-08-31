‘Despacito’ Tops Spotify’s Songs of the Summer Chart — See the Full Lists

The day before the start of the Labor Day holiday seems like a reasonable time to stick the first fork into summer, and Spotify has seized the moment by releasing an “end of summer coming soon” chart. And with more than 786 million streams since the first day of summer on June 21, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito – Remix” featuring Justin Bieber takes the number one spot globally and in the U.S. Worldwide, DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller comes in at No. 2, and French Montana’s “Unforgettable” comes in at No. 3. In the US, Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3” is No. 2 and “Wild Thoughts” takes the No. 3 spot.

“Despacito” led a strong showing for Latin music on the charts, with five Spanish-language songs featured in the global Top Songs of Summer list, including “Mi Gente”, “Felices los 4, “Me Rehúso” and both the original “Despacito,” and remix featuring Justin Bieber.

“For the first time ever we have seven Latin songs on Spotify’s global chart, including both the original and remix of “Despacito”, this summer’s undisputed anthem,” said Rocio Guerrero, Spotify’s Head of Latin Culture. “Another huge success has been Danny Ocean, one of Spotify’s emerging Latin artists who has racked up more than 318 million streams with “Me Rehúso.”

The company made some solid calls in its Song of the Summer predictions around Memorial Day (despite such unscientific categories as “My Summer Fling is a Disaster Song”), but several pop tracks on that list, including ones by Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello and Lady Gaga, are nowhere to be found on the current lists.

It’s probably not unreasonable to expect at least one more chart ahead of the official end of the season on Sept. 22, but for many people summer will be long-gone by then.

Spotify’s Global Top 30 Songs of the Summer:

Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi – Despacito – Remix (feat. Justin Bieber) DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) French Montana, Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee) DJ Khaled – I’m the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne) J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente Ed Sheeran – Shape of You Calvin Harris – Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean) Charlie Puth – Attention Liam Payne – Strip That Down (feat. Quavo) Imagine Dragons – Thunder Jonas Blue – Mama (feat. William Singe) David Guetta – 2U (feat. Justin Bieber) Lil Uzi Vert – XO TOUR Llif3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back Axwell /\ Ingrosso – More Than You Know Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) The Chainsmokers, Coldplay – Something Just Like This Maluma – Felices los 4 Imagine Dragons – Believer Danny Ocean – Me Rehúso Luis Fonsi – Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee) Post Malone – Congratulations (feat. Quavo) Maggie Lindemann, CADE, Cheat Codes – Pretty Girl (Cheat Code X CADE Remix) Rita Ora – Your Song Niall Horan – Slow Hands Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan – There For You Clean Bandit – Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson) Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Spotify’s U.S. Top 30 Songs of the Summer: