‘Despacito’ Ties Mariah Carey’s Record for Most Weeks at No. 1

At 16 weeks, song of the summer “Despacito” has tied with Mariah Carey’s hit “One Sweet Day” for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Despacito’s” staying power is helped by a remix featuring Justin Bieber. The Luis Fonsi song also features Daddy Yankee. Carey’s Boyz II Men collab “One Sweet Day” ruled the chart in 1995 and 1996.

The video for the original version of “Despacito” became the first video in YouTube history to hit 3 billion views earlier this month.

“This is a historic day for Latin music! I’m incredibly thankful for all of my fans and their amazing support. Feeling very blessed right now,” Fonsi said in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday.

“Despacito” was nominated for song of the summer at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday but — confusingly for many — lost to Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3.”

“Despacito’s” popularity even permeated “Sesame Street,” which aired a segment featuring Ernie parodying the song about his rubber duckie (el patito).

Nielsen Music said the song has sold 2.239 million digital tracks. It has more than 513 million on-demand video streams and 464 million on-demand audio streams.

“Despacito” has been no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin chart for almost double the length as Billboard’s Hot 100, at 30 weeks, which also makes it Billboard Hot Latin’s longest-running chart-topper.