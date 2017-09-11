‘Despacito’ Singer Luis Fonsi to Be Honored, Perform at Hispanic Heritage Awards

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, whose hit “Despacito” has become the most-streamed song of all time and has tied for longest-running song to top the Billboard Hot 100 at 16 weeks, will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at the Hispanic Heritage Awards on Sept. 14. The Latin star will also perform at the event, which will be broadcast by PBS.

“As Latinos continue to make an impact across all fields and industries, Luis Fonsi has made an indelible impression on America and across the globe through his music overall and, specifically, his record-setting single ‘Despacito,'” said José Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which hosts for the awards. “Luis has represented the spirit of our community through his art for nearly 20 years, culminating with kids and adults across all cultures and languages singing and dancing to his song in Spanish. That is an example of the impact our culture has on America and the globe and why we are very proud to honor Luis with the Trailblazer Award. It’s more important than ever to showcase visionary Latinos like Luis and the other Honorees.”

Fonsi has been a staple of Latin music since his debut album “Comenzaré” in 1998. Several of his releases have been certified gold and platinum in such territories as Mexico, Spain, the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Central America, and he has also received a Latin Grammy and multiple Billboard Latin, Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, ASCAP awards and more. “Despacito,” which was co-written with Erika Ender and Daddy Yankee, has been certified 55 times platinum in the United States using Latin digital single reckoning.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards features top Latino performers and personalities paying tribute to the honorees from the stage, and will be broadcast nationally on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on PBS. Previously announced honorees for the 2017 ceremony include Gael García Bernal, Alba Colón, and Rudy Beserra, and The Latin Recording Academy. A group of undocumented “Dreamers” will also play a part in the annual celebration.