The spirit and vibrancy of the Grammys was stayin’ alive this year with a joint performance from Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, and Little Big Town during the 59th annual ceremony, celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever.”

Lovato kicked off the wide-ranging tribute, donning a long black wig and belting out their classic “Stayin’ Alive.” Kelly was next, putting her own spin on “Tragedy,” strumming her guitar on stage, before Lovato returned to the stage to continue “Stayin’ Alive.”

The four members of Little Big Town then took over, in appropriate glittery outfits. They gave a country twist to “How Deep Is Your Love” in a sultry moment of the tribute.

Day kicked it up a notch, giving a passionate rendition of “Night Fever.” Then, Lovato, Kelly, and Little Big Town all teamed up with Day to finish off “Stayin’ Alive.” The rousing tribute garnered a standing ovation from the audience.

The Bee Gees are five-time Grammy awards winners, having won album of the year in 1979 for the original movie soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever,” as well as best arrangement of voices for their hit “Stayin’ Alive,” among others. The group received multiple Grammy special awards of merit, including the legend award in 2003, the Hall of Fame award in 2004, and the lifetime achievement award in 2015.

In addition to the Bee Gees, the 2017 Grammys also paid tribute to Prince and George Michael, two of the several prominent musicians who died in 2016.

This year, Lovato is a nominee for the best pop vocal album award. In 2016, Day was nominated for both best R&B album and best R&B performance, and Tori Kelly was nominated at last years Grammys for the best new artist award. Little Big Town has taken home two Grammy wins, including the best country duo or group performance in both 2013 and 2016.