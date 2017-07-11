Which Artist Got Biggest Boost on Pandora From Dr. Dre-Jimmy Iovine Doc ‘Defiant Ones’?

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
The Defiant Ones
Joe Pugliese/August/Courtesy of HBO

One of the most remarkable aspects of “The Defiant Ones,” the HBO documentary on the lives and partnership of veteran music producers and Beats by Dre founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, is the wide variety of music that their careers touched. Dre’s reach is impressive enough — N.W.A, Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige, and more — and Iovine, who essentially stepped back from producing in the late 1980s, worked with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, and U2, among others.

Music from all of those artists is featured in the doc, but the artists who got the biggest boost in engagement at Pandora from the series’ first episode, which focused primarily on Iovine’s early years? Perhaps not surprisingly, it was The Boss, who saw a whopping 141% increase in artist station adds at the internet radio service.

Related

Defiant Ones

TV Review: HBO’s Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine Documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’

Variety will post the results from episode 2 on Wednesday.

Artist station adds:

Bruce Springsteen: 141%
Tom Petty: 22%
Stevie Nicks: 5%
will.i.am: 4%
Patti Smith: 3.5%

Springsteen also saw a huge lift in spins for some of his less-familiar songs:

  1. “Night Fire”: 1,004%
  2. “Two Hearts”: 1,002%
  3. “We Shall Overcome”: 980%
  4. “This Depression”: 650%
  5. “American Land”: 596%
  6. “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”: 589%
  7. “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come)”: 581%
  8. “Chimes of Freedom (Live)”: 573%
  9. “Independence Day”: 516%

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad