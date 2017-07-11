Which Artist Got Biggest Boost on Pandora From Dr. Dre-Jimmy Iovine Doc ‘Defiant Ones’?

One of the most remarkable aspects of “The Defiant Ones,” the HBO documentary on the lives and partnership of veteran music producers and Beats by Dre founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, is the wide variety of music that their careers touched. Dre’s reach is impressive enough — N.W.A, Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige, and more — and Iovine, who essentially stepped back from producing in the late 1980s, worked with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, and U2, among others.

Music from all of those artists is featured in the doc, but the artists who got the biggest boost in engagement at Pandora from the series’ first episode, which focused primarily on Iovine’s early years? Perhaps not surprisingly, it was The Boss, who saw a whopping 141% increase in artist station adds at the internet radio service.

Variety will post the results from episode 2 on Wednesday.

Artist station adds:

Bruce Springsteen: 141%

Tom Petty: 22%

Stevie Nicks: 5%

will.i.am: 4%

Patti Smith: 3.5%

Springsteen also saw a huge lift in spins for some of his less-familiar songs: