Def Jam Promotes Courtni Asbury to VP, Media and Artist Relations

Courtni Asbury has been promoted to Vice President, Media and Artist Relations. She was previously Director, Media and Artist Relations, and was bumped to Senior Director in 2015, reporting to Def Jam EVP of Media and Artist Relations, Gabe Tesoriero.

The Santa Monica-based Asbury has spent over a decade, collectively, working at Universal Music Group. In her new role, “she will continue to have exclusive oversight for Def Jam’s publicity activities on the West Coast, where she has been instrumental in the development of Big Sean, Vince Staples, YG, Jhené Aiko, Kacy Hill, Iggy Azalea and others,” the company announced in a statement.

Said Tesoriero: “Courtni is one of the brightest, most energetic people I know. Over our many years working together, Courtni has shown through her tenacity, positivity, tireless energy and relentless drive that she is a leading young executive in our industry. She shows up and proves it every day and our artists love her for it; it’s extremely rare to see the fierce loyalty and admiration Courtni inspires in both artists and colleagues. It’s an honor and a personal delight to congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion. I’m proud of her and our entire team.”

“Def Jam is an iconic label and an important cultural brand, and it’s been a huge part of my life and my personal development for over ten years,” added Asbury.

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels recently updated Variety on the label’s upcoming slate, including new music from Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Iggy Azalea.