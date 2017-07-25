Dead & Company Announce ‘Playing in the Sand’ Caribbean Concert Vacation

Fresh from their summer tour, Dead & Company announces “Playing in the Sand,” a Caribbean concert vacation in partnership with CID Presents. The event, which takes place February 15-18, 2018, features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an “intimate, white sandy beach” in Mexico beside the Caribbean Sea.

The band features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. A press release promises, without providing details: “Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights.”

In addition to the Dead & Company’s three concerts, Playing in the Sand offers guests all-inclusive food and drink, premium hotel accommodations, shuttle service to and from Cancun International Airport, 24-hour concierge service and other assorted goodies. There will also be on-site activities such as yoga, tequila tasting, bowling and surfing, as well as off-site adventures.

Guests have a choice of five hand-picked tropical resorts including the host property, The Barceló Maya, as well as The Hard Rock Hotel, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Dreams Tulum and Rosewood Mayakoba.

Dead & Company is inviting fans to sign up for presale access via a special link on the band’s and individual band members’ email and social media channels. This presale will begin Tuesday, August 1 at 1pm E.T. All-inclusive packages will be available to the public on Thursday, August 3rd at 1PM E.T. For complete details visit www.playinginthesand.co/2018.