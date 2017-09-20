Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Solange to Headline Day for Night Festival

The Houston-based music festival Day For Night has announced its 2017 lineup with headliners Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, and Solange.

In addition to the weekend’s musical performances, attendees will also be able to attend a special summit including Chelsea Manning, Laurie Anderson, Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, and Lauren McCarthy as they speak about the intersections of art and activism.

Following the panel will be a special performance from Saint Heron featuring Solange, followed by Earl Sweatshirt, and Kaytranada.

Additional headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Justice, St. Vincent, and James Blake. Cardi B will also feature, as well as Jamie xx, Sky Ferreira, Of Montreal, and Phantogram. The festival will play host to 18 art installations, including work from artists Ryoji Ikeda and Matthew Schreiber.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host this lineup of who we think are leaders in their disciplines of arts, music and ideas,” said Omar Afra, executive producer and co-founder of Day for Night. “This dynamic lineup represents just the beginning of an aggressive three to five year plan to grow Day for Night into a multi venue five-day citywide event. Houston has a long standing legacy of technology, art and culture, and we see Day for Night as part of that story in the future.”

In solidarity with its hometown of Houston, Day For Night will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Greater Houston Community Foundation to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The third iteration of the winter music festival takes place at Post HTX Dec. 15-17.