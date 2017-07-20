David Zedeck Joins UTA As Global Head of Music

Veteran agent David Zedeck has joined United Talent Agency as Global Head of UTA Music, Partner and Special Advisor to the Board of Directors. Zedeck starts on July 31 and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters. He will oversee the company’s worldwide music business, reporting to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“We are excited to have a professional of David’s standing lead our team of great agents and executives,” said Zimmer. “His vision of full-service representation meshes exactly with where we have been taking the department. His track record of developing artists, his passion for music, and his understanding of how to use all the resources of an agency make David the perfect leader for our future.”

Zedeck has served as Live Nation Entertainment’s Executive Vice President and President of Global Talent and Artist Development since 2012. During his tenure there, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s global touring initiatives, focusing on acquiring talent on behalf of Live Nation Entertainment’s global business units and working with the company’s officers on global development. Prior to Live Nation, Zedeck worked at CAA where he represented artists including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Ciara, Jonas Brothers and Il Divo among others.

Late Wednesday, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino tweeted: “Thanks David for a great 5 yrs and best wishes on the next chapter as you return to your roots.”

Earlier in his career Zedeck represented a multitude of artists which included Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Hilary Duff, Chaka Khan, “P. Diddy” Combs and NSync.

“Joining UTA during a period when its music business is accelerating is an amazing opportunity,” said Zedeck. “UTA has a commitment to developing artists and helping them create platforms to share their music with fans around the world. Throughout my career I have been dedicated to working with artists to grow their global audience, so I’m very excited to return to the agency business to lead UTA’s music group.”

Neil Warnock, the founder of The Agency Group before it was acquired by UTA in 2015, continues in “an important leadership role within the music division,” according to a release.