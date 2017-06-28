David Renzer Extends His Stay at Spirit Music Group, Adds CEO Title (EXCLUSIVE)

Spirit Music Group has promoted David Renzer to the position of Chairman and CEO. The former head of Universal Music Publishing Group was previously Chairman of Spirit, where he led the company’s expansion via acquisitions, and the establishment new offices in Nashville and London. Additional initiatives under Renzer’s watch include Spirit Music Latino and Spirit Production Music/Spirit Music Collective.

Among Spirit’s 75,000-song catalog are compositions co-written by UK’s Spirit / B-Unique Music’s Johnny McDaid, who has eight credits on Ed Sheeran’s latest album, “Divide.” Spirit also has a publishing interest in songs by Rag N Bone Man, and Chris Stapleton.

“Spirit has been one of the fastest growing independent music publishing companies and I’m thrilled with the progress that we have made and am proud of the team that we have built,” said Renzer, who also sits on the board of the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and is a co-founder of the Creative Community for Peace. “We are also excited about the future of our company as we continue our ambitious growth. Spirit is truly a great home for songwriters, composers , and artists and an innovative home equipped to manage all music rights. A special thank you to our Board and financial partners for believing in our vision.”

Spirit, a portfolio company of private equity fund manager Pegasus Capital Advisors, was founded in 1995 and boasts a catalog of hits performed by Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Elvis Presley, Dion, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Santana, The Beach Boys, Barbra Streisand, Gladys Knight, and Alice Cooper, as well as the the complete works of Pete Townshend, Marc Bolan, Boz Scaggs, The Marshall Tucker Band, Toto, Billy Squier, Graham Nash, Joe Walsh, Charles Mingus, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Henry Mancini, and T.Bone Burnett, among many others. The company has offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Nashville, and the Netherlands.

Renzer will remain bicoastal and based out of Spirit’s New York and Los Angeles offices.