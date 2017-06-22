Songwriter-producer David Foster to Be Honored at Grammy Museum Gala

The Grammy Museum will honor 16-time Grammy winner David Foster at its third annual Gala, taking place Sept. 19 at The Novo in Los Angeles. Foster will receive the Architects of Sound Award in recognition of his contributions to music, which include Grammys for his work with Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Buble and more. The benefit will support the Museum’s newly expanded music education programs, which were integrated with those of its sister organization, the Grammy Foundation, earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating such an influential talent and powerhouse music figure as David Foster for our first major fundraising event since integrating the Grammy Museum and Grammy Foundation,” said Scott Goldman, who was recently named the museum’s executive director. “We are honored to have the opportunity to place a much-deserved spotlight on his impactful work.”

“It’s an honor to be celebrated by the Grammy Museum and to support such a great cause as music education,” said Foster.

The Gala will also recognize Nathan Strayhorn, the recipient of the 2017 Jane Ortner Education Award, which honors K-12 academic teachers who use music in the classroom as a powerful educational tool. In addition to a dinner, there will also be a tribute concert featuring performances to be announced soon by musicians and aspiring student musicians who have previously participated in the Museum’s music education programs.

 

