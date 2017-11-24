David Cassidy’s Daughter Katie Shares Her Father’s Last Words

David Cassidy’s daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, has posted a Twitter message remembering her father, who died Tuesday at 67.

Katie Cassidy shared that her father’s last words were “So much wasted time.”

“This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute,” she said. Cassidy, 30, was raised by her mother, model Sherry Williams, and her stepfather. David Cassidy was a sporadic presence in her life. Katie Cassidy has appeared on shows including “Melrose Place,” “Supernatural” and “Gossip Girl.”

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

David Cassidy also was survived by a son, singer-songwriter Beau.

His step-mother, Shirley Jones, who played his mother on “The Partridge Family,” also remembered her step-son. “As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life,” Jones said. “I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad.” David Cassidy’s father was actor Jack Cassidy, to whom Jones was married for 18 years.

Cassidy’s half-brother Shaun Cassidy remembered their childhood pillow fights and posted a photo of the two teen idols being besieged by fans.