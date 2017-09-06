Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande to Perform at ‘A Concert for Charlottesville’

In response to the racial-related violence in their hometown of Charlottesville, VA, Dave Matthews Band will host an evening of music that will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities through an online request process, the band announced Wednesday morning.

The event — produced by Live Nation, Starr Hill Presents and the University of Virginia — will take place on Sunday, September 24, at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville and will feature Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and others.

A release notes that while tickets are free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Beneficiaries of the fund will include victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide. Tickets will be allocated initially to residents of the greater Charlottesville area, and also to UVA students, faculty and staff. An online ticket request period is currently underway at www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will end on Monday, September 11, at Noon ET. A limited number of tickets will also be available at a walk-up, no service charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, September 15, at 10AM ET.