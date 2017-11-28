Darren Criss to Release ‘Homework’ EP, First Solo Project in Over Seven Years

Darren Criss has announced the release of his first solo project in more than seven years, an indie EP titled “Homework.”

The Emmy-nominated “Glee” actor and musical artist said he named the EP “Homework” primarily for two reasons. “For starters, I made it mostly at home. Whether writing or recording it at my own place or at friends’, it’s about as homegrown as you can get. It was produced mostly with real live instruments, getting back to what really started my life as a songwriter in the first place — guitars and pianos and words and music,” Criss said in a message to his fans. “The main idea behind this was to embrace me just being me as much as possible in the hopes of it reaching you in some kind of positive way.”

“Secondly, homework always took me way too long to do. It’s true what they say — an artist’s work is never done,” he continued. “It never feels ‘done’ until it’s out there for someone else to experience. And so here I am, ‘finishing’ it by releasing it into the world, and encouraging it to live its own life with you. You who have waited very patiently and supported me tirelessly through the years– my family and friends from school growing up in San Francisco, my friends from college in Ann Arbor, the fans that kicked off my career and the new ones that are interested into diving a little deeper into my backstory. This one’s for you. So here, I did some homework.”

From now until midnight on Friday, Dec. 15, Criss will be signing all physical copies of the CD through the pre-sale of an exclusive CD and merch bundle, which includes the signed CD with a pullout poster as well as a pencil bag, pencil, eraser, notebook, and pencil sharpener printed with lyrics from the EP. On Dec. 15, the bundles will start shipping and the EP will be released on all digital music platforms. Pre-sale tickets and meet-and-greet passes for Criss’ release day show in Los Angeles are available now.

Computer Games, Criss’ band which also includes his brother, released a music video starring Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Today, Criss also released a music video — shot at his own home — for “I Don’t Mind,” the fourth track on the upcoming EP. Beyond his musical endeavors, Criss is set to star at Andrew Cunanan in the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” franchise, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Watch Criss’s new music video and view the “Homework” EP tracklisting below.

Tracklisting

1. Foolish Thing

2. I Dreamed A Dream

3. Going Nowhere

4. I Don’t Mind

5. The Day That The Dance Is Over