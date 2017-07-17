‘Fifty Shades’ Franchise Veteran Dana Sano to Head Film and Television at Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Republic Records has named Dana Sano Executive Vice President of Film & Television. A Grammy-nominated music supervisor, she had previously served as Senior Music Executive at New Line Cinema and has worked with such film luminaries as Paul Thomas Anderson, Sir Richard Attenborough, and David Fincher, among others.

For the past decade, Sano spearheaded the soundtrack albums for the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise as an independent music supervisor, collaborating closely with Republic, which released the compilations. She’s currently working on the third installment, “Fifty Shades of Grey: Freed,” slated to hit theaters in Feb. 2018.

In her new position, Sano will oversee all film and television projects. In addition, she’ll be involved in Federal Films, which “will explore non-traditional opportunities for film and TV on behalf of Republic in conjunction with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment division,” according to an announcement of her appointment.

The Los Angeles-based Sano, who was recently invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will head the department from the west coast and report to Republic co-founders and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman.

“An entrepreneurial engine drives Republic,” said Sano. “They’re constantly looking ahead, innovating, and setting the pace for the industry at large. Republic’s expansion into content branding will allow for bigger opportunities in the film, tv and theatre mediums. It’s an amazing honor to embark on this next chapter with them.”

Added Monte Lipman: “I’ve always admired Dana’s independence, resourcefulness, and long-standing relationships with today’s top filmmakers and studio executives; her ability to navigate seamlessly through shark-infested waters of Hollywood is nothing short of extraordinary.”